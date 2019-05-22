202
Southwest Airlines mechanics approve contract, 20% raise

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 2:12 pm 05/22/2019 02:12pm
FILE - In this July 12, 2016, file photo, Southwest Airlines jets sit parked at gates at Love Field airport in Dallas. Southwest Airlines mechanics have approved a five-year contract that adds up to a 20% raise. Dallas-based Southwest on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, announced the tentative agreement with about 2,400 workers represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines mechanics have approved a five-year contract that adds up to a 20% raise.

Dallas-based Southwest on Tuesday announced the tentative agreement with about 2,400 workers represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. Both sides in March announced they’d reached a tentative deal.

The agreement, which also calls for $160 million in bonuses, comes after six years of negotiations. Union officials say 94% of workers voted in favor of the proposal.

A Southwest statement says the new contract will become amendable in April 2024.

