South Texas tornadoes leave damage but no injuries

LA GRANGE, Texas (AP) — Several tornadoes were reported across south central Texas, leaving damage in their wake but no reports of injuries as severe thunderstorms rumbled across the region.

The National Weather Service says two tornadoes were reported about 9 a.m. Friday morning in the La Grange area, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Houston.

Fayette County Emergency Medical Services posted photos on its Facebook page documenting severe damage to buildings along Texas Route 71 west of La Grange. The Mount Zion Church lost its roof and most of its exterior walls. A heavy equipment rental warehouse was blown down, crushing cars outside.

Severe thunderstorms continued to rage throughout the day in western and south central Texas.

