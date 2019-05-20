202
Home » National News » Somali asylum-seeker detained for…

Somali asylum-seeker detained for over 2 years released

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 3:22 pm 05/20/2019 03:22pm
Share

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Lawyers representing an asylum-seeker from Somalia who’s been detained for over 2 ½ years without a bond hearing say he’s been released.

Acting on behalf of Mahamed Ahmed-Cali, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire sued the heads of the departments of Justice, Homeland Security, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and Enforcement and Removal Operations, as well as a county corrections department.

The lawsuit said Ahmed-Cali presented himself at his port of entry in San Diego in 2016 and was detained. He’s been transferred to immigration detention facilities in six states.

Ahmed-Cali was one of 92 Somalis who sued the U.S. government after they sat shackled on an airplane for two days in an aborted deportation in 2017. The case was dismissed.

He was released Monday, and his lawyer said his asylum claim is pending.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!