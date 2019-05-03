202
Soldier who fell at Hawaii volcano crater upgraded to stable

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 3:56 pm 05/03/2019 03:56pm
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier has been upgraded to stable condition after a fall onto a ledge in a volcano crater in Hawaii.

Park officials say another visitor reported seeing the 32-year-old soldier, who was not named, fall from a 300-foot (91-meter) cliff on Wednesday evening.

Officials say he had climbed over a metal railing at Steaming Bluff overlook to get a better view and the ground beneath him gave way.

He was found more than two hours later seriously injured on a narrow ledge about 70 feet (21 meters) from the edge and flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Hawaii News Now reported Thursday that Army officials say the soldier was stationed at Oahu’s Schofield Barracks and training on the Big Island.

___

Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

