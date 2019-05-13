202
Sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty in man’s 2018 beating

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 2:27 pm 05/13/2019 02:27pm
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy accused in connection with a man’s beating in 2018 has pleaded guilty to failing to carry out his duties and has to permanently surrender his law enforcement certification.

News outlets report Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Cameron Broadwell entered his plea in court Monday.

Broadwell and two troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol were accused of using excessive force against Kyron Hinton in April 2018 after responding to 911 calls about a man acting erratically. Prosecutors say Hinton was bitten by the deputy’s dog after Broadwell unleashed the dog on him.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in February that Hinton received an $83,000 settlement from a lawsuit one day before he was found dead in what was believed to be a drug overdose.

