202
Home » National News » Sentencing delayed for ex-Kentucky…

Sentencing delayed for ex-Kentucky officer who abused minors

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 8:02 am 05/14/2019 08:02am
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has delayed the sentencing of a former Kentucky police officer who admitted to sexually abusing minors in the departments now defunct youth program.

The Courier Journal reports U.S. District Judge David Hale delayed the sentencing Friday, saying the plea deal for ex-Louisville police Officer Kenneth Betts was too lenient. The deal called for Betts to serve 10 to 15 years on federal charges of enticement and child pornography. Hale says federal guidelines call for a 27-year sentence.

Betts’ attorney, Brian Butler, says the delay has postponed a hearing at which Betts was expected to plead guilty to sodomy, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Hale also delayed the sentencing of another Louisville officer Brandon Wood, who’s pleaded guilty to similar charges.

___

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!