Searchers find body of teen who fell through ice in February

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 6:12 am 05/08/2019 06:12am
EVART, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found the body of a 15-year-old boy who fell through ice in February in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.

The Osceola County sheriff’s department says the body of Dylan Shaw was found Tuesday about 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) down the Muskegon River from where he went missing.

Shaw, who lived in Evart, fell into the river in nearby Sylvan Township with two more teens Feb. 7, but he was the only one who didn’t get to shore. Earlier searches for the teen were unsuccessful amid poor weather conditions and high water.

Undersheriff John Keathley tells WPBN-TV the river was lower Tuesday, making conditions better for searching. He says he hopes the discovery of Shaw’s body “does bring closure to the family.”

National News
