Pilot killed in crash of small plane in eastern Minnesota

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 1:48 pm 05/09/2019 01:48pm
MOOSE LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of the pilot in the wreckage of a small plane that went missing in eastern Minnesota.

Searchers found the Mooney M20J single-engine plane partially submerged in a river near the runway of the Moose Lake Carlton County Airport around 7 a.m. Thursday.

WDIO-TV reports Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake says authorities believe the victim is a 65-year-old man from Plymouth, Minnesota, but an autopsy will be needed to confirm his identity.

The pilot had filed a flight plan with the Federal Aviation Administration for a Wednesday trip from the Moose Lake airport to the Crystal Airport in the Twin Cities. The plane was scheduled to land in Crystal at 5:15 but never arrived.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the plane is registered to the nonprofit Club Cherokee, which operates private aircraft for members. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.

National News
