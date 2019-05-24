202
Home » National News » Search for Indiana boy…

Search for Indiana boy swept away in swollen creek

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 12:36 am 05/24/2019 12:36am
Share

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A recovery effort is underway for a 4-year-old who was swept away in a western Indiana creek.

WLFI-TV in Lafayette reports Lieutenant Dan Dulin of the Department of Natural Resources says a witness on a bridge over Deer Creek saw the boy being carried downstream and notified authorities. Officials said it is unclear how the boy got in the creek, which flows through Delphi.

Investigators say searchers were aided by a helicopter, which scanned the creek for about two hours before the search became a recovery effort

Natural resources officials say yesterday’s heavy rain have caused the creek to swell, resulting in a strong current.

Authorities haven’t identified the boy or his family.

___

Information from: WLFI-TV, http://www.wlfi.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!