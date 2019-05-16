202
Salesforce pledges skill training as part of Trump program

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 4:46 pm 05/16/2019 04:46pm
Ivanka Trump speaks during a news conference, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Indianapolis. During an event with President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser on Thursday, Salesforce chairman Marc Benioff announced that the business software company aims to provide skills training to 500,000 people as part of a Trump administration push to boost career opportunities among Americans. Ivanka Trump said a goal of the "Pledge to America's Workers" program is that everyone has equal access to career training and opportunities. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Business software company Salesforce says it aims to provide skills training to 1 million people as part of a Trump administration push to boost career opportunities among Americans.

Salesforce chairman Marc Benioff at first pledged that training for 500,000 people, but then doubled the figure during a Thursday event at its downtown Indianapolis offices with President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump.

The San Francisco-based company says its free online platform Trailhead will offer tech training over the next five years toward credentials for Salesforce administrator, developer and marketing manager positions.

Benioff says Salesforce wants people from every background to thrive in the digital economy.

Ivanka Trump says a goal of the “Pledge to America’s Workers” program is that everyone has equal access to career training and opportunities.

