Russia challenges chemical watchdog on naming perpetrators

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 11:31 pm 05/16/2019 11:31pm
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia is seeking Security Council approval for a resolution that challenges the global chemical weapons watchdog for setting up an investigative team with the power to name perpetrators of chemical attacks.

The draft resolution circulated to council members Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press notes “with concern the continuing politicization of the work” of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

It says the Security Council is the only international body authorized to impose “legitimate compulsory measures” on countries that violate the chemical weapons convention.

The OPCW took the initiative to apportion blame for poison gas and nerve agent attacks last year after Russia used its veto in the Security Council to terminate a joint U.N.-OPCW investigative body set up in 2015 to determine responsibility for chemical attacks.

