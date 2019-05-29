202
Rosa Parks, Helen Keller to get statues at Alabama Capitol

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 2:20 pm 05/29/2019 02:20pm
File - In this Nov. 28, 1999, file photo, Rosa Parks smiles during a ceremony where she received the Congressional Medal of Freedom in Detroit, Mich. The 60th anniversary of the Montgomery bus boycott is widely credited with helping spark the modern civil rights movement when Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white man. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Rosa Parks and Helen Keller are soon to have statues on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation Wednesday creating a Women’s Tribute Statue Commission to fund, commission and place the statues on the Capitol grounds.

Parks was arrested Dec. 1, 1955, for refusing to give up her seat on a segregated Montgomery city bus to a white passenger. Her arrest helped spark the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the civil rights movement.

Keller, who was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama, was both deaf and blind and became a world-famous author and activist.

This story has been corrected to show that Keller was born in Alabama and was both deaf and blind.

