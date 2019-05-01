202
Publicist: Jussie Smollett won’t be at Chicago court hearing

By The Associated Press May 1, 2019 6:04 pm 05/01/2019 06:04pm
FILE - In this March 26, 2019 file photo, actor Jussie Smollett smiles and waves to supporters before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. Smollett's publicist, Hilary Rosen, says the actor will not attend a hearing on whether a special prosecutor will be appointed to investigate prosecutors' dismissal of charges against him. Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct over allegations he staged a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in January in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s publicist says the actor doesn’t intend to be at a hearing on whether a special prosecutor will be appointed to investigate prosecutors’ dismissal of charges against him.

Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct over allegations he staged a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in January in downtown Chicago. Publicist Hilary Rosen’s comments came as Smollett’s attorney filed a motion to quash retired appellate judge Sheila O’Brien’s request to have Smollett appear Thursday in Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Smollett’s attorney argues that the actor has moved out of Chicago and returning would force him to take “additional security measures.”

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is fighting the motion for a special prosecutor and trying to quash O’Brien’s subpoena for her to appear at the hearing.

