202
Home » National News » Prosecutor: Woman admits threatening…

Prosecutor: Woman admits threatening to kill Trump

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 5:54 pm 05/20/2019 05:54pm
Share

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has acknowledged that she threatened to kill President Donald Trump.

A prosecutor said Monday that 25-year-old Taryn Corrinne Henthorn of Middlebourne pleaded guilty in federal court in Wheeling. Authorities say Henthorn made the threat on Facebook and elsewhere in January.

Henthorn faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing.

No sentencing date was immediately set.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!