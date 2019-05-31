202
Home » National News » Prominent Vegas businessman accused…

Prominent Vegas businessman accused of DUI after fatal crash

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 7:52 pm 05/31/2019 07:52pm
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge set bail at $250,000 on Friday for a 53-year-old Nevada businessman and grandson of a former Las Vegas mayor facing multiple felony charges of driving under the influence in a high-speed crash that killed one person and injured two.

Scott Russell Gragson appeared in court with his attorneys following his arrest in the Thursday crash in a gated community in Summerlin.

Attorney David Chesnoff said outside court they will investigate the case and fight criminal charges.

Police say Gragson was driving a 2015 Range Rover that struck several trees, ejecting three back-seat passengers. A 36-year-old woman died and a 50-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were seriously injured.

Gragson and a 44-year-old front-seat passenger were treated for minor injuries.

Gragson’s grandfather, Oran Gragson, a Republican, was mayor from 1959 to 1974.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal identifies the suspect as an executive with Colliers International, a large commercial real estate firm. His son, Noah Gragson, is a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!