Political critic ordered to pay $170K in child support case

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 11:12 am 05/22/2019 11:12am
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Political commentator and former congressional candidate Steve Gill has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $170,000 by June, or spend 10 days in jail.

The Tennessean reports Judge James G. Martin ruled on Sunday that Gill must pay a total of $245,300 to Kathryn Gill. His ex-wife sued in January for the cost of supporting their children, including medical care and college expenses.

The judge also ordered Gill in contempt of court for missing a hearing and not sending any legal representation in his place.

Gill says he didn’t know about any hearings. The WLAC radio show host owns a consulting firm and co-founded an online right-wing website.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

