Police: WVa woman killed by troopers was armed with hammer

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 4:53 pm 05/03/2019 04:53pm
WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police say a woman who was fatally shot by troopers was armed with a claw hammer and lunged at an officer in a threatening manner.

News outlets report police identified her Friday as 49-year-old Shawna Widemann of Welch.

Police responded Sunday night to a domestic violence center in Welch after receiving a call about a person armed with a claw hammer banging on the door. Police said in a news release they found Widemann brandishing a claw hammer and that she ignored commands to drop the weapon. The release said she lunged at a trooper before both of the officers fired their weapons. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The troopers are on critical incident leave, and the investigation continues.

