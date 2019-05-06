202
Home » National News » Police: Teen sex offenders…

Police: Teen sex offenders escape Colorado detention center

By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 3:25 pm 05/06/2019 03:25pm
Share

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are looking for two teen sex offenders who escaped from a juvenile detention center near Denver, apparently using bedsheets to climb down from a broken window.

Police say 19-year-old Javier Madera and his 17-year-old roommate were last seen between midnight and 1 a.m. Monday when a guard let them go to the bathroom at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden.

A police officer didn’t notice anything wrong during a perimeter check at 2:21 a.m. But about three hours later, the officer saw a dumpster turned on its side and sheets hanging out a window on the building’s second floor.

Police say the teens are both sex offenders with gang affiliations.

The escape comes less than a week after a riot broke out at the state-operated detention center.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!