Police find baby who was kidnapped by suspects in ski masks

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 8:36 pm 05/09/2019 08:36pm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in western North Carolina say they have found a 7-week-old baby girl who was kidnapped by a man and a woman who were wearing ski masks.

Asheville police tweeted Thursday evening that the baby was kidnapped in Biltmore Park, a mixed-use area that has retail stores.

Less than three hours after the initial tweet, authorities said the baby had been found safe in adjacent Henderson County. Authorities say a car believed to have been used in the abduction was also found in Henderson County.

It is unclear whether investigators have made any arrests.

National News
