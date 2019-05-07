202
Police: Shooting suspect lied about being a bail bondsman

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot and wounded another man outside a Topeka motel falsely claimed that he was a bail bondsman who was attempting to take a suspect into custody.

Topeka police say 36-year-old Durante Dewayne Jones was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated false impersonation and being in possession of a firearm despite past felony drug and obstruction convictions.

Police initially said that the bondsman fired Monday when the suspect attempted to strike him with a large metal object at the Travels Inn. Police described the wounded man’s injuries as non-life threatening. No one else was hurt.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen says it was later confirmed that Jones was not a bondsman. She said she didn’t have information about a motive, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

