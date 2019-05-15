202
Home » National News » Police: Man killed after…

Police: Man killed after hitting Kentucky officer with car

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 4:12 pm 05/15/2019 04:12pm
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say they fatally shot a man who hit an officer with his vehicle.

Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told news outlets that officers were trying to stop a vehicle Wednesday morning in connection with an investigation of several business robberies.

Mitchell said the car hit an officer who was outside of his vehicle, then crashed into an officer’s car. He said a Louisville officer shot the man in his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Mitchell said the officer hit by the vehicle is expected to be OK. The man who was shot was the only person in his vehicle. He was not identified.

Mitchell said the department’s public integrity unit is investigating the incident.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!