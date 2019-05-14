202
Police investigate Missouri student’s racist video posting

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 12:59 pm 05/14/2019 12:59pm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police have announced plans to conduct a follow-up investigation into a racist video that a Missouri high school student posted on Snapchat.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a student at Kickapoo High School in Springfield warned black classmates to stay out of a locker room and talked about lynching in the profanity-laden video that was posted Thursday. The Springfield NAACP demanded that it be investigated as a terroristic threat.

Kickapoo Principal Bill Powers told parents he requested that social media platforms remove the video and disciplined the student, who is a juvenile.

The video comes after at least one student waved a Confederate battle flag last month while driving through the school’s parking lot on a day focused on raising awareness about LGBT bullying. Two posters promoting the event also were torn down.

Topics:
National News
