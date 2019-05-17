202
Police investigate 2nd suspicious fire at rabbi’s home

By The Associated Press May 17, 2019 12:52 pm 05/17/2019 12:52pm
ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating a second suspicious fire at a rabbi’s home in less than a week, and trying to determine if a fire at another rabbi’s home in a nearby town is connected.

Acting Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty said officers and firefighters responded to the home at about 9 p.m. Thursday and doused a small fire on the home’s exterior wood shingles with a hand-held extinguisher.

Firefighters also put out a shingle fire at the home Saturday night.

Police say there was also a suspicious fire Thursday night at a rabbi’s home in Needham. The towns are about 10 miles apart.

Authorities continue to look for a person seen in surveillance video apparently walking away from the Arlington rabbi’s house at the time of Saturday’s fire.

