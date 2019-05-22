202
Home » National News » Police: 3 dead as…

Police: 3 dead as ‘everybody lost’ in gunfight near Atlanta

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 10:54 am 05/22/2019 10:54am
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — An attempted robbery at an apartment complex near Atlanta turned into a grisly scene when the robber and two victims were all killed in a gun battle.

As Capt. A.W. Ford with the DeKalb County Police puts it, “There was a gun fight and everybody lost.”

WXIA-TV reports that police believe two men were drinking in a parking lot late Tuesday when another man tried to rob them.

A fight broke out over a gun, and all three were fatally shot as at least 10 rounds were fired.

Police found the two victims lying dead near one another. The robber ran from the scene and was found dead in a wooded area.

___

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!