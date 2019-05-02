202
Home » National News » Police: 2 Amish brothers…

Police: 2 Amish brothers die after floating dock capsizes

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 12:58 pm 05/02/2019 12:58pm
Share

STOCKBRIDGE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say two Amish brothers apparently drowned after a floating dock capsized on a small farm pond in central New York.

Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood says 12-year-old Feldy Miller and a 21-year-old Rudy Miller died after the accident Wednesday evening in Stockbridge, east of Syracuse.

Four people were on the small wood-and-Styrofoam dock, which was floating on the pond.

Divers discovered the victims in about seven feet (2 meters) of water.

Autopsies were being performed to confirm the cause of deaths, and the investigation was continuing.

Syracuse.com reports that mourning families were riding in horse-drawn buggies through the fog and drizzling rain Thursday to gather at a nearby farm house.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!