Police: 2 die in small plane crash near Indianapolis

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 5:03 pm 05/22/2019 05:03pm
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a plane crash northeast of Indianapolis Regional Airport, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Mount Comfort, Ind. The Indiana State Police report two people died in the crash. (Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a small plane has crashed near Indianapolis, killing two people.

Sgt. John Perrine says the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. near Indianapolis Regional Airport, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of the city. He says the plane crashed shortly after taking off, and the two people who were on board died. Their names haven’t been released.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory says a Cessna Citation crashed into a field a half-mile east of the airport.

Cory says FAA investigators were traveling to the site, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

