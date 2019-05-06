202
Home » National News » Pilot makes emergency landing…

Pilot makes emergency landing in Oklahoma City field

By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 6:21 pm 05/06/2019 06:21pm
Share
An official walks around a small plane which made an emergency landing in a field Monday, May 6, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City firefighters say the pilot of the small plane made an emergency landing along a roadway when the aircraft had mechanical problems heading to an airport. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City firefighters say the pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing along a roadway when the aircraft had mechanical problems heading to an airport.

Fire Captain David Macy said the pilot was trying to land the single-propeller plane at Wiley Post Airport just before 3 p.m. Monday when the engine quit working. The man flying the plane brought it down on the side of a road just north of the airport and skipped a few times into a field . He was the only person in the plane and was not hurt.

Macy said the pilot would have landed on the road that is mostly surrounded by fields and a nearby strip of businesses, but he avoided that because cars were driving on it.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!