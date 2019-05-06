Pickup flattens California trailer home: 3 killed, 1 hurt

KNIGHTS LANDING, Calif. (AP) — Three family members sleeping in their trailer home were killed and a girl was seriously injured after a suspected drunk driver plowed his pickup truck into the home, police said…

KNIGHTS LANDING, Calif. (AP) — Three family members sleeping in their trailer home were killed and a girl was seriously injured after a suspected drunk driver plowed his pickup truck into the home, police said Monday.

The California Highway Patrol said Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was driving “at a high rate of speed” when his truck crashed into the trailer Saturday night in the agricultural community of Knights Landing near Sacramento.

A 38-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were killed. An 11-year-old girl was flown to a hospital with major injuries, KCRA-TV reported .

Huazo-Jardinez, 33, faces charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony driving under the influence of alcohol, said Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood. He was released after posting $300,000 bail, Smallwood said. It wasn’t immediately known if Huazo-Jardinez has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

He is due back in court on June 10.

Authorities have not identified the family but the landlord of the trailer home, Frankie Gonsalves, told KCRA-TV the parents were farmworkers.

“Model family. Two very hardworking parents, farmworkers, well-behaved kids. They are, were, I would say, (among) my top five tenants here. Really good people, pay their rent on time,” Gonsalves said.

