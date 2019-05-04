202
Photojournalist shot by deputy settles suit with Ohio county

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — A photojournalist shot by a sheriff’s deputy while preparing to photograph a late-night traffic stop has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit against the deputy and a central Ohio county.

The Springfield News-Sun reports Andrew Grimm says he’s glad about this week’s settlement and plans to move from Clark County, where he’s lived much of his life. Grimm wouldn’t provide the settlement amount.

Grimm had gone into New Carlisle in September 2017 to photograph a lightning storm and was about to photograph a traffic stop when Clark County Deputy Jacob Shaw shot him. Shaw’s body camera recorded him telling Grimm, whom he knew, that he thought Grimm had a gun.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the settlement is satisfactory to both parties.

A grand jury cleared Shaw of wrongdoing.

