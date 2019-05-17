202
PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press May 17, 2019 10:08 pm 05/17/2019 10:08pm
A worshipper arrives at a mosque for Iftar during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, May 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Annice Lyn)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes armed security at a school in Beverly Hills, Calif.; a scuffle at Hong Kong’s legislative assembly over controversial amendments; and a high-speed car crash at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of May 11-17, 2019.

___

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

