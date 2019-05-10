202
Mister Rogers’ home state plans day of kindness in his honor

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 3:17 pm 05/10/2019 03:17pm
FILE - This June 28, 1989 file photo shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" during a taping in Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said on Friday, May 10, 2019, that Pennsylvanians will be encouraged to exhibit acts of kindness later this month in honor of the beloved PBS children's show host. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Residents of Fred Rogers’ home state of Pennsylvania will be encouraged to exhibit acts of kindness in honor of the beloved PBS children’s show host.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday said the state’s website will share stories of good deeds and kind gestures May 23 for “1-4-3 Day,” named for Mister Rogers’ favorite number.

Rogers used the number 143 to say “I love you,” as each digit reflects the number of letters in each word in the phrase.

May 23 is the 143rd day of the year.

The Fred Rogers Trail highlights locations in his hometown of Latrobe and in Pittsburgh, where “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was produced. The show aired from 1968 to 2001.

Rogers, an ordained minister, is buried at Latrobe Presbyterian Church. He died in 2003 at age 74.

