202
Home » National News » Nancy Pelosi honored with…

Nancy Pelosi honored with JFK Profile in Courage Award

By The Associated Press May 19, 2019 10:20 pm 05/19/2019 10:20pm
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2018 file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters on the day after the midterm elections as Democrats took back the House with a surge of fresh new candidates and an outpouring of voter enthusiasm ending eight years of Republican control, in Washington. House Speaker Pelosi is being honored with the 2019 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Sunday evening, May 19, 2019. Pelosi is being recognized for her efforts to pass former President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law and for helping Democrats reclaim control of the U.S. House during last year's elections. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

BOSTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been honored with the 2019 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

Pelosi was recognized for her efforts to pass former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law and for helping Democrats reclaim control of the U.S. House during last year’s elections.

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the late president, calls the California Democrat “the most important woman in American political history.”

Kennedy said Pelosi, who has served in the House since 1987, “leads with strength, integrity and grace under pressure.”

The award was presented to Pelosi in a Sunday evening ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!