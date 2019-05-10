202
Parents accused in Illinois boy’s beating death due in court

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 12:08 am 05/10/2019 12:08am
FILE - This combination of undated photos provided by the McHenry County Sheriff's Department in Woodstock, Ill., on Thursday, April 25, 2019 shows JoAnn Cunningham, left, and Andrew Freund Sr. Video recovered from an Illinois woman's cellphone that shows her 5-year-old son bruised and bandaged prompted the boy's father to lead investigators to the boy's body, according to court records released Wednesday, May 1. Cunningham and Freund are charged with murder in Andrew "AJ" Freund's death. (McHenry County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois mother and father charged with murder in the death of their 5-year-old son are due in court for preliminary hearings in the case.

Court records show 36-year-old JoAnn Cunningham and 60-year-old Andrew Freund Sr. of Crystal Lake are scheduled for Friday morning preliminary hearings in McHenry County court. Both face murder charges in Andrew “AJ” Freund’s beating death last month. Police found AJ’s body in a shallow grave covered with straw April 24, nine days after authorities say he died and a week after his parents reported him missing .

Public defenders represent both parents. Freund’s court-appointed attorney on Tuesday asked for a psychological evaluation of his client.

According to an affidavit, the parents forced AJ to take a cold shower before he died as punishment for lying about soiling his underwear.

