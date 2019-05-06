202
Paper plans hires from new acquisition; number not yet known

By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 6:22 pm 05/06/2019 06:22pm
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012 file photo, free introductory copies of the Baton Rouge Advocate's new New Orleans edition, right, are seen next to copies of the New Orleans Times-Picayune at Lakeside News in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie, La. The owners of Louisiana's The Advocate newspaper have purchased The Times-Picayune in New Orleans from Advance Local Media. The Advocate announced the purchase on its website Thursday, May 2, 2019.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The publisher of The New Orleans Advocate says workers have begun adding desks to its newsroom and advertising area in anticipation of hiring staffers from the recently purchased Times-Picayune.

Publisher Dan Shea says The Advocate will hire journalists and other staff from The Times-Picayune. But on Monday he said it’s too soon to know how many.

The Advocate’s purchase of The Times-Picayune from Advance Local Media was announced Thursday, the same day Advance notified Louisiana’s labor department that it would lay off 161 employees effective July 2.

The Times-Picayune cut back home-delivery of a printed paper to three days a week in 2012. The Advocate publishes daily. Plans are for a daily paper carrying both newspaper names to begin publishing next month.

