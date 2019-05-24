202
Online video of GOP House candidate may target super PACs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In the special election for a North Carolina congressional seat left vacant following allegations of ballot fraud, a polished, silent video of the Republican candidate has appeared online.

It’s a sign that rich flows of untraceable money are expected to influence the race.

Posting videos like that allows friendly outside groups to use the candidate’s images in their campaign ads.

High Point University political scientist Martin Kifer said Friday the 10-minute video of state Sen. Dan Bishop on a YouTube channel that bears Bishop’s name is a likely invitation for super PACs to use the footage in ads boosting his 9th Congressional District election effort.

Super PACs can’t legally coordinate with a campaign. They can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money from individuals and interest groups that don’t disclose their donors to boost a favored candidate.

Bishop and his campaign consultants didn’t respond to messages Friday.

