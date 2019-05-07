202
Oklahoma ex-oil executive sentenced to 6 years in prison

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 12:49 pm 05/07/2019 12:49pm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former oil company executive in Oklahoma has been sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud and money laundering.

Federal prosecutors say Kevin Wieck of Cromwell was sentenced Monday to 72 months after being convicted in September on 10 counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of more than eight years for Wieck, who was owner of Wieck Oil Company. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Wieck was also ordered to pay more than $358,000 in restitution to eight investors.

National News
