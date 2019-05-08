202
Oklahoma City Council approves settlement with Arkansas man

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 10:23 am 05/08/2019 10:23am
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Council has approved a nearly $170,000 settlement with an Arkansas man who was injured when he jumped into a canal in a downtown entertainment district to rescue another man who later died.

Council members voted Tuesday to approve the settlement with Brandon and Taylor Gann of Van Buren, Arkansas. Brandon Gann suffered an electrical shock Sept. 30 when he tried to help Wesley Seeley, who was electrocuted when he touched wires from a broken light fixture after falling into the canal.

The Ganns will receive $169,650 in the settlement, but the city does not admit liability.

Work to replace the Bricktown Canal’s lighting system is planned next year.

