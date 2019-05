By The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Officials say the Clotilda, last known ship to bring enslaved persons to the US, has been identified in Alabama waters.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Officials say the Clotilda, last known ship to bring enslaved persons to the US, has been identified in Alabama waters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.