202
Home » National News » Official: Evacuation underway before…

Official: Evacuation underway before deadly Illinois blast

By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 3:55 pm 05/06/2019 03:55pm
Share
Debris can be seen as emergency personnel and others search and clear the scene of an explosion and fire at AB Specialty Silicones chemical plant Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Waukegan, Ill. An explosion and fire at an Illinois silicone factory was believed to have killed three people, authorities said Saturday, as they recovered the body of one victim while suspending the search for the other two. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Fire officials say an evacuation was underway moments before a deadly explosion at a northern Illinois manufacturing plant.

Waukegan Fire Marshal Steve Lenzi told the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald on Monday that managers at the AB Specialty Silicones plant sensed something was wrong and were working to evacuate employees before the blast Friday evening.

Three employees were killed and a fourth worker whose body hasn’t been recovered is also believed to be dead. Crews on Monday were working to find that person’s body in the debris.

Lenzi says crews are working “slowly, methodically and safely” because of the risks and the need to preserve evidence. The cause of the blast hasn’t been determined.

One of the dead workers has been publicly identified as 29-year-old Allen Stevens of Salem, Wisconsin.

Waukegan is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Chicago.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!