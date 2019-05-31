202
Home » National News » Numbers for $444 Mega…

Numbers for $444 Mega Millions jackpot will be drawn Friday night

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio May 31, 2019 10:52 am 05/31/2019 10:52am
Share
youngvet/iStock

(NEW YORK) — Grab your lottery tickets because the drawing for the $444 Mega Millions jackpot is Friday night.

The cash value is estimated at $221 million. The numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m.

Winners must match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to take home the big prize.

For the lowest prize of $2, players must match the Mega Ball number.

The Mega Millions drawing isn’t the only lottery with a large jackpot going into the weekend. With the Powerball jackpot currently at $350 million, the combined lotteries total just under $800 million

The next Powerball drawing will occur Saturday at 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

More News

Topics:
Latest News lottery mega millions National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!