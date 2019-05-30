202
Nonprofit asks for security cost of Eric Trump’s golf trip

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 9:27 am 05/30/2019 09:27am
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — How much did it cost U.S. taxpayers to provide security for Eric Trump on a recent golf trip to Trump golf courses in Scotland? That’s what the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington wants to find out.

The Charlotte Observer reports the group has filed a records request with the Secret Service regarding the trip by President Donald Trump’s son. CREW spokesman Jordan Libowitz says the outing was a business trip for the Trump Organization, not a personal excursion.

More than two dozen members from Trump National Charlotte golf club in Iredell County, North Carolina, played with him.

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

National News
