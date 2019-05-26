202
Nobel-winning physicist Murray Gell-Man dies at 89

By The Associated Press May 26, 2019 4:01 pm 05/26/2019 04:01pm
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2003, file photo, Santa Fe Institute co-founder Murray Gell-Mann, winner of the 1969 Nobel Prize for physics, is seen Santa Fe Institute in Santa Fe, N.M. The Santa Fe Institute was born of a fervent wish among a broad range of scientists that some day they might work together on some of the world's seemingly unsolvable problems. Murray Gell-Mann, the Nobel Prize-winning physicist who brought order to the universe by helping discover and classify subatomic particles, died at the age of 89 Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Jane Bernard, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Murray Gell-Mann, the Nobel Prize-winning physicist who brought order to the universe by helping discover and classify subatomic particles, has died at the age of 89.

Gell-Mann died Friday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His death was confirmed by the Santa Fe Institute, where he held the title of distinguished fellow, and the California Institute of Technology, where he taught for decades. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Gell-Mann transformed physics by devising a method for sorting subatomic particles into simple groups of eight — based on electric charge, spin and other characteristics.

He also developed the theory of “quarks,” indivisible components of matter that make up protons, neutrons and other particles.

Cal Tech professor Fiona Harrison called Gell-Mann one of the great theoretical physicists of his time.

Topics:
Murray Gell-Mann National News physicist Science News
