202
Home » National News » No charges in fatal…

No charges in fatal shooting of autistic man with knife

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 5:51 pm 05/08/2019 05:51pm
Share

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor says no charges will be filed in the death of an autistic man shot by police earlier this year.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna announced Wednesday that a State College officer was justified in shooting 29-year-old Osaze Osagie, who officials say was armed with a knife and confronted three officers trying to serve a mental health warrant March 20.

Cantorna said in a 228-page report that officers “acted consistent with their training” and were in a “life or death situation.” State police said race played no role in the shooting of Osagie, who was black.

Osagie’s parents said in a statement that the decision “opens a new wound” and they “will forever regret reaching out to the police to seek emergency help for their son.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!