202
Home » National News » No air quality concerns…

No air quality concerns detected after Texas barge collision

By The Associated Press May 12, 2019 5:29 pm 05/12/2019 05:29pm
Share

BAYPORT, Texas (AP) — Officials say air monitoring hasn’t raised health concerns as the cleanup continues following a collision at a busy commercial waterway near Houston involving four vessels that caused a toxic gasoline product to leak into the water.

Authorities said at a Sunday news conference 2,700 air samples were tested and none have exceeded levels to cause concern.

Residents around the accident site have reported a gasoline smell. Officials say the spilled product can be hazardous.

Friday’s accident near Bayport, Texas, between a tanker that punctured storage tanks on a tugboat pushing two barges along the Houston Ship Channel released 9,000 barrels of a gasoline blend stock.

Crews are working to remove the gasoline product from the barges.

The ship channel remains partially closed.

The cause of the collision is being investigated.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News Science News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!