No. 2 House GOP leader says $2T infrastructure cost too high

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 12:09 pm 05/02/2019 12:09pm
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., talks with reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump about infrastructure, at the White House, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The No. 2 House Republican leader is suggesting that Congress won’t agree to the full $2 trillion price tag that the White House and congressional leaders have discussed for a compromise infrastructure deal.

Rep. Steve Scalise told reporters Thursday that the price tag will be “a lot lower” than the $2 trillion Democrats say President Donald Trump supports. He said raising taxes to pay for public works improvements is “a non-starter” for Republicans.

He says he’s not seen any mutually agreeable suggestions for financing the work “that would come anywhere close to $2 trillion,” which he called “a lofty goal.”

Both sides reported progress at a Tuesday meeting at which Trump discussed infrastructure with congressional leaders. They plan to meet again in three weeks to discuss financing.

