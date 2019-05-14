Nielsen’s top programs for May 6-12

202
By The Associated Press May 14, 2019
This image released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke in a scene from "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, May 12, 2019. Daenerys has reduced King's Landing to ashes in a dramatic, heart-stopping episode of Game of Thrones, but don't count the city out. Despite the horrifying death and destruction, the city is likely to rebound, over time, and will probably reclaim its glory as the wealthy capital of Westeros. (HBO via AP)

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 6-12. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 12.6 million.

2. “Game of Thrones,” HBO, 12.5 million.

3. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.7 million.

4. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 10.5 million.

5. “FBI,” CBS, 8.8 million.

6. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.5 million.

7. “Mom,” CBS, 8 million.

8. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 7.9 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.82 million.

10. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.8 million.

11. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.7 million.

12. NBA Playoffs: Golden State at Houston, ESPN, 7.32 million.

13. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.3 million

14. “The Voice,” NBC, 7.27 million.

15. NBA Playoffs: Golden State at Houston, Turner, 7 million.

16. NBA Playoffs: Philadelphia at Toronto, Turner, 6.9 million.

17. NBA Playoffs: Houston at Golden State, Turner, 6.86 million.

18. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 6.8 million.

19. “NCIS: New Orleans, CBS, 6.7 million.

20. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.4 million.

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal; Turner is owned by WarnerMedia.

Topics:
