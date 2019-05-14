Nielsen’s top programs for May 6-12

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 6-12. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership. 1. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 12.6 million. 2. “Game of Thrones,” HBO, 12.5 million. 3. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.7…

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 6-12. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 12.6 million.

2. “Game of Thrones,” HBO, 12.5 million.

3. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.7 million.

4. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 10.5 million.

5. “FBI,” CBS, 8.8 million.

6. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.5 million.

7. “Mom,” CBS, 8 million.

8. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 7.9 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.82 million.

10. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.8 million.

11. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.7 million.

12. NBA Playoffs: Golden State at Houston, ESPN, 7.32 million.

13. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.3 million

14. “The Voice,” NBC, 7.27 million.

15. NBA Playoffs: Golden State at Houston, Turner, 7 million.

16. NBA Playoffs: Philadelphia at Toronto, Turner, 6.9 million.

17. NBA Playoffs: Houston at Golden State, Turner, 6.86 million.

18. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 6.8 million.

19. “NCIS: New Orleans, CBS, 6.7 million.

20. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.4 million.

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal; Turner is owned by WarnerMedia.

