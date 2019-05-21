202
Nielsen’s top programs for May 13-19

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 3:39 pm 05/21/2019 03:39pm
This image released by CBS shows Johnny Galecki, left, and Kaley Cuoco in a scene from the series finale of "The Big Bang Theory," airing Thursday on CBS. (Michael Yarish/CBS via AP)

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 13-19. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 18.5 million.

2. “Game of Thrones,” HBO, 13.61 million.

3. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 13.6 million.

4. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.7 million.

5. “Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell,” CBS, 11.6 million.

6. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 8.7 million.

7. “FBI,” CBS, 8.6 million.

8. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.4 million.

9. NBA Playoffs-Conference Finals, Portland at Golden State (Thursday), ESPN, 8 million.

10. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.98 million.

11. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.96 million.

12. “The Voice,” NBC, 7.7 million.

13. NBA Playoffs-Conference Finals, Portland at Golden State (Tuesday), ESPN, 7.5 million.

14. NBA Playoffs-Conference Finals, Portland at Golden State (Saturday), ESPN, 7.24 million.

15. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.21 million.

16. “Bull,” CBS, 7.2 million.

17. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 6.9 million.

18. “Chicago PD,” 6.7 million.

19. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.6 million.

20. “9-1-1,” Fox, 6.4 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal; Turner is owned by WarnerMedia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

