202
Home » National News » Newborn girl found alive…

Newborn girl found alive in trash bin after cries are heard

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 1:17 pm 05/08/2019 01:17pm
Share

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida sheriff’s deputies say a newborn girl has been found alive inside a trash bin.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says two people walking at an apartment complex near Boca Raton heard crying coming from the bin and found the baby Wednesday morning.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the baby girl was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is expected to survive.

Further information was not immediately available.

Under Florida law, unwanted newborns can be dropped off anonymously at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked. The child is then placed up for adoption.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!