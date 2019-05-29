202
Home » National News » New Hampshire sues 3M,…

New Hampshire sues 3M, DuPont, other chemical companies

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 6:03 pm 05/29/2019 06:03pm
Share

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is suing eight companies including 3M and DuPont for damage it says has been caused statewide by a class of potentially toxic chemicals found in everything from pizza boxes to fast-food wrappers.

New Hampshire joins a growing number of states going after the makers and distributors of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances and the first to target statewide contamination.

The two lawsuits filed Wednesday by New Hampshire accuse some of the companies of knowing about potential dangers for decades.

3M says in an email that it “acted responsibly in connection with products containing PFAS” and would “vigorously defend its environmental stewardship.”

Scientific studies have linked high levels of PFAS to a range of illnesses and problems such as kidney cancer and pregnancy difficulties.

___

This story has been corrected to show that New Hampshire is not the second state to target the chemical companies and to identify one of the companies as DuPont, not Dupont.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!