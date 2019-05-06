202
New baby alters line of succession for the British throne

By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 11:12 am 05/06/2019 11:12am
FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, March 11, 2019, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day in London. Prince Harry on Monday May 6, 2019, said Meghan has given birth to a baby boy.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

The birth of a royal baby boy to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has changed the line of succession. The baby’s name has not been released yet but here are the first 10 people in line for the throne:

1. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

2. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

3. Prince George of Cambridge

4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

5. Prince Louis of Cambridge

6. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

7. Baby boy of Prince Harry and Meghan

8. Prince Andrew, Duke of York

9. Princess Beatrice of York

10. Princess Eugenie of York

